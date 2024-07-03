Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: conan the barbarian, Marvel Comics, Super7

Super7 Unveils Marvel Comics Inspired Conan the Barbarian Figure

Super7 has unveiled their newest wave of Conan the Barbarian Ultimates figures inspired by appearances in the early 70’s comic books

Conan the Barbarian, created by writer Robert E. Howard, first appeared in Weird Tales magazine back in 1932. He was then brought into the Marvel Comics universe in 1970, creating some truly legendary tales of the Cimmerian warrior. Raised in the harsh, war-torn lands of Cimmeria, Conan grew into a formidable fighter and adventurer as he journeyed across the Hyborian Age's various kingdoms. In Marvel Comics, Conan has battled sorcerers, monsters, and tyrants and, in recent days, has even joined the Avengers. Now, Super7 has expanded their ULTIMATES Conan line with some brand new figures from his 70s comic era with Conan the Barbarian and Savage Sword of Conan.

Super7 has gone all out with this release that one clue to swappable heads, a variety of inner changeable hands, and a soft goods loincloth. Of course, more is included, with Conan getting his signature Hyperion weapons with an axe, sword as well as a belt & sheath, and a necklace. For fans who want a little extra, Super7 is also releasing a Kull the Conqueror ULTIMATES figure, and if fans pre-order the whole wave directly from Super7, then they will get an extra bloody weapon accessories set. the Marvel Comics inspired Conan the Barbarian is made to order and is set for a April 2025 release at $55.

Conan the Barbarian (Comic Book) ULTIMATES!

"Conan the Barbarian is an unstoppable force and anyone foolish enough to stand against him will likely not live long enough to regret their poor judgment! This 7" scale, highly articulated Conan ULTIMATES! figure of Conan the Barbarian is inspired by his appearance in late 70's comic books, and its intricate sculpt and premium paint detail leave no doubt as to his ferocity and determination. Featuring interchangeable heads and hands, this figure also comes with a soft goods loin cloth and axe, sword with removable sheath, and necklace accessories. There's no adventure or challenge that this made-to-order Conan Conan the Barbarian ULTIMATES! can't take on!"

Accessories

2x Interchangeable Heads 1x Neutral head 1x Angry head

6x Interchangeable Hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Open hands 2x Fists

1x Axe

1x Sword

1x Belt & Sheath

1x Necklace

Soft goods Loin Cloth

