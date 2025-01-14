Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, Super7

Super7 Unveils New Dungeons & Dragons Dekkion The Skeleton Warrior

Step into the world of Dungeons & Dragons once again as a new ULTIMATES! figure is here from Super7 with Dekkion The Skeleton Warrior

Article Summary Super7’s new Dekkion figure from the Dungeons & Dragons animated series is a 7” glow-in-the-dark skeleton warrior.

Dekkion comes with two swappable heads, six interchangeable hands, a glow sword, sheath, and Circle of Power.

This collector’s item features intricate sculpt detailing and comes in a window box, perfect for D&D enthusiasts.

Transform your campaign with Dekkion, priced at $65, adding drama to your D&D adventures or collection.

Dekkion the Skeleton Warrior is a memorable character from the popular Dungeons & Dragons animated series. He appeared in the episode "Quest of the Skeleton Warrior" and was once a noble knight but was cursed by an evil sorcerer. This curse transformed him into an undead skeleton that is bound to serve his master's will with a quest to retrieve the Circle of Power. Dekkion would later encounter our young Dungeons & Dragons adventurers who would help him break his curse. A new life awaits Dekkion, and Super7 is giving that to him as they debut their latest Dungeons & Dragon cartoon ULTIMATES figure. Standing 7" tall, this undead skeleton is ready for a new journey and with a sweet glow in the dark deco. He will feature two swappable heads, six interchangeable hands, a glow in the dark sword with a sheath, and the infamous Circle of Power. Continue to build up your D&D collection with Super7, as the new Glow in the Dark Dekkion is already up for purchase directly through Super7. Priced at $65, this once noble knight can be the new hero or villain of your ongoing D&D quest or collection.

Dungeons and Dragons ULTIMATES! Dekkion The Skeleton Warrior

"By destroying the Circle of Power, Dekkion is freed from his skeletal curse! This 7" scale, highly articulated Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES! figure of Dekkion depicts the former Celestial Knight in his moment of redemption in a glow-in-the-dark colorway, ready to roll the dice and take his chance as a hero once more."

"Featuring intricate sculpt detailing, this figure comes packed in collector-friendly window box packaging and includes a set of interchangeable heads and multiple interchangeable hands, as well as an assortment of accessories such as a glowing Circle of Power, sword, and sheath. This skeleton warrior has seen the light—and so will you, when you add the glow Dekkion ULTIMATES! figure to your collection!"

2x Interchangeable Heads 1x Neutral Head 1x Screaming Head

6x Interchangeable Hands 2x Fists 2x Gripping hands 2x Expressive hands

1x glow-in-the-dark Sword

1x glow-in-the-dark Sheath

1x glow-in-the-dark Circle of Power

