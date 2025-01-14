Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, Super7
Super7 Unveils New Dungeons & Dragons Dekkion The Skeleton Warrior
Step into the world of Dungeons & Dragons once again as a new ULTIMATES! figure is here from Super7 with Dekkion The Skeleton Warrior
Dekkion the Skeleton Warrior is a memorable character from the popular Dungeons & Dragons animated series. He appeared in the episode "Quest of the Skeleton Warrior" and was once a noble knight but was cursed by an evil sorcerer. This curse transformed him into an undead skeleton that is bound to serve his master's will with a quest to retrieve the Circle of Power. Dekkion would later encounter our young Dungeons & Dragons adventurers who would help him break his curse. A new life awaits Dekkion, and Super7 is giving that to him as they debut their latest Dungeons & Dragon cartoon ULTIMATES figure. Standing 7" tall, this undead skeleton is ready for a new journey and with a sweet glow in the dark deco. He will feature two swappable heads, six interchangeable hands, a glow in the dark sword with a sheath, and the infamous Circle of Power. Continue to build up your D&D collection with Super7, as the new Glow in the Dark Dekkion is already up for purchase directly through Super7. Priced at $65, this once noble knight can be the new hero or villain of your ongoing D&D quest or collection.
Dungeons and Dragons ULTIMATES! Dekkion The Skeleton Warrior
"By destroying the Circle of Power, Dekkion is freed from his skeletal curse! This 7" scale, highly articulated Dungeons & Dragons ULTIMATES! figure of Dekkion depicts the former Celestial Knight in his moment of redemption in a glow-in-the-dark colorway, ready to roll the dice and take his chance as a hero once more."
"Featuring intricate sculpt detailing, this figure comes packed in collector-friendly window box packaging and includes a set of interchangeable heads and multiple interchangeable hands, as well as an assortment of accessories such as a glowing Circle of Power, sword, and sheath. This skeleton warrior has seen the light—and so will you, when you add the glow Dekkion ULTIMATES! figure to your collection!"
- 2x Interchangeable Heads
- 1x Neutral Head
- 1x Screaming Head
- 6x Interchangeable Hands
- 2x Fists
- 2x Gripping hands
- 2x Expressive hands
- 1x glow-in-the-dark Sword
- 1x glow-in-the-dark Sheath
- 1x glow-in-the-dark Circle of Power