Superboy-Prime is Here to Save the Day with McFarlane Toys

We return back to the Infinite Crisis once again as McFarlane Toys reveals their next figure for their DC Multiverse line. Superboy-Prime is back and ready to take on the main DC Comic heroes once again in glorious 7" format. Featuring 22 points of articulation, this fallen hero wants to redeem himself once and for all and take the fight to The Batman Who Laughs. Collectors could also return Superboy-Prime back to his evil roots for their collection as he features an amazing suit from the comics that needs to be on display. With bright colors and a great sculpt, DC Comics fans can pre-order Superboy-Prime for $19.99. He is set to release in October 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"An alternate reality version of Superman, Superboy-Prime comes from an Earth where the DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains were fictional characters… until the day his powers were activated, and he became his world's sole superhuman. But after his planet was destroyed in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, he became unhinged over time and eventually clashed with the Super Heroes of the main DC universe in the Infinite Crisis event. Ultimately, Superboy-Prime was defeated and imprisoned in the Source Wall, the barrier that surrounds the universe, only to break free when it was destroyed years later. However, when another crisis threatened all of reality, Superboy-Prime proved himself a hero once again and helped save the DC Multiverse."

"This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with comic art on the front, and character biographies on the back