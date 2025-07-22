Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, Marvel Comics

Superior Iron Man Lands at Hot Toys with New 1/6 Scale Figure

Iron Man goes sinister as Hot Toys debuts their latest comic book inspired 1/6 scale figure with a Superior release

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a Superior Iron Man 1/6 scale figure inspired by Marvel's AXIS comic event.

Tony Stark’s sinister transformation features a silver Endo-Sym suit of liquid smart-metal.

Premium figure includes die-cast armor, LED lighting, unmasked head, and swappable hands.

Pre-orders launch soon at Sideshow Collectibles, with the figure expected Q4 2026 release.

In Marvel Comics, AXIS was a major event that turned heroes into villains, with Deadpool taking a vow of silence and Carnage becoming a hero. One of them was also Tony Stark, who emerged as the Superior Iron Man, smarter, richer, and far more ruthless. Unlike others, Tony chose to keep his new inverted personality in the end and relocated to San Francisco to push his vision of a "better" world. He wore a sleek silver and white suit that was made of liquid smart-metal, making this Superior Iron Man more advanced than ever, but morally unhinged. He stayed like this until the fall of the Marvel Universe with Secret Wars (2015), as he and Old Man Cap fought until the incursion destroyed them. This sinister version of Iron Man was a treat to see in the comics, and now he has been brought to life with Hot Toys newest 1/6 scale release.

Hot Toys has beautifully brought this villain to life with die-cast materials and a suit that features glowing blue LED lights across the body. The features are a swappable unmasked Tony Stark head, a removable chest plate revealing inner tech, and a rolling eyeball. Superior Iron Man will also include six interchangeable hands and a sleek light-up Arc Reactor-inspired display stand. That chrome suit is beautiful, and it is nice to see some love for Marvel Comics' AXIS event, and pre-orders are not live just yet. Stay tuned at Sideshow Collectibles for his upcoming release and expect him to release in Q4 2026.

Marvel Comics – Superior Iron Man 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"The Superior Iron Man armor represents Tony Stark's most ambitious and morally complex transformation ever. In the comics, Stark forges this ultra-advanced Endo-Sym armor to become a more formidable and ethically unconstrained version of Iron Man. The "Superior" persona pushes the boundaries of heroism, embracing a sleek, high-tech aesthetic and repulsor tech that shines with menace."

"Hot Toys is thrilled to announce the 1/6th scale Superior Iron Man Collectible Figure. Crafted with premium die-cast materials, the armor is coated in gleaming metallic silver with an electroplating finish. The removable chest armor reveals intricate internal mechanics, offering a visual glimpse into the mechanized wonders beneath. This figure features full-body LED lighting powered via a single USB-C port, casting an imposing blue glow when fully activated. Luminous points include arms, palms, legs, abdomen, circle-shaped Arc Reactor on chest, and more."

