Superman Begins Beast Kingdom's New DC Comics DAH Figure Line

Beast Kingdom is back and stepping into the DC Universe with a brand new set of DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures

Article Summary Beast Kingdom introduces new DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures, launching with the Justice League lineup.

Batman, inspired by Alex Ross, debuts in a detailed 8" figure, featuring 22 articulation points and swappable parts.

Superman DAH-142 boasts iconic look and articulation, perfect for collectors seeking classic poses and displays.

Pre-orders are open for the Beast Kingdom figures, with Batman set to release in Q1 2026 priced at $54.99.

A new set of figures are coming soon from Beast Kingdom as they unveil their latest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures. It looks like they are tackling the DC Universe with the Justice League making their debut, including the arrival of the infamous Caped Crusader. Batman first appeared in Detective Comics #27 back in 1939 and was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. After witnessing the murder of his parents, young Bruce Wayne vowed to fight crime as the mysterious vigilante known as Batman. Unlike other superheroes, Batman has no superpowers and uses his intelligence, mastery of martial arts, and an undying will to get the job done.

Beast Kingdom has captured the fury of the Dark Knight with this new 8" tall DAH figure that seemingly features an older version of the bat and some inspiration from comic book artist Alex Ross. This Batman is featured in a black and gray batsuit with a yellow utility belt, spiked gauntlets, and a wired fabric cape. He will feature 22 points of articulation, an impressive sculpt, and a variety of swappable hands. The Caped Crusader will be also joined by Superman, Flash, and Green Lantern for Beast Kingdom's new DC Comics collection. Pre-orders are already live for $54.99, and he is set to arrive in Q1 2026.

DC Comics Superman DAH-142 Dynamic 8ction Heroes

"Beast Kingdom presents the DC Comics Superman DAH-142 Dynamic 8-Ction Heroes Action Figure! The last son of Krypton, Clark Kent, also known as Superman, is the ultimate symbol of justice and hope in the DC Universe. Gifted with superhuman strength, flight, heat vision, and heightened senses, he is Earth's mightiest protector. The DAH-142 figure showcases Superman's iconic look with a meticulously sculpted head, signature determined gaze, and classic blue suit with red and yellow accents."

"The famous S-shield on his chest and fabric red cape with inner wire frame complete his heroic presence. Features 22 points of articulation and 4x interchangeable hands (fists, open hands, item-holding, relaxed), allowing you to recreate classic flight and battle poses. A must-have piece for Superman collectors. This figure measures approximately 8-inches tall."

