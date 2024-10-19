Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: batman v superman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Superman Takes on Doomsday with McFarlane Toys Newest 2-Pack

The world of The DC Multiverse expands once again as they bring to life a new set of cinematic figures from Batman V Superman

Article Summary Superman battles Doomsday in McFarlane Toys' latest DC Multiverse 2-pack from Batman V Superman.

The set features an updated Superman with a fabric cape and Kryptonite spear for ultimate action.

Doomsday finally gets a figure, capturing the ferocity of Lex Luthor’s villainous creation.

Both figures include articulation, alternate hands, bases, and collectible art cards for collectors.

Witness and now collect the climactic finale of Batman V Superman with McFarlane Toys as they continue to unveil new figures. We have already seen a new Wonder Woman, along with two Batman's with Knightmare and Armored versions. However, that is not all. A special 2-Pack will also be released, and the Man of Steel himself will make a landing. Superman is getting an updated DC Multiverse release with a new fabric cape and his red and blue suits. Supes will not be alone, though, as the fury of Doomsday is also getting unleashed in glorious MegaFig form. It is finally nice to see Doomsday from Batman V Superman getting a proper figure, even if it is not a fan-favorite character. The brute has an almost patina deco but nicely captures Lex Luthor's creation brought back to life and will be a great adversary for the rest of the figures in this set. Superman will come with a Kryptonite spear to take down the beast, and this 2-Pack is, oddly enough, selling out pretty fast for $69.99. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice DC Multiverse Doomsday & Superman is set for a November release.

Doomsday & Superman (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

"Gotham City's formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis's most revered, modern-day savior, while a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it's ever known before."

DOOMSDAY and SUPERMAN as featured in BATMAN v SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure and mega figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Superman features a cloth cape and includes Kryptonite Spear, 4 alternate hands and 2 bases.

Includes 2 collectible art cards with character art on the front and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

