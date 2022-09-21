Sylvester Stallone: The Legacy Collection Cobra (1986) Figure Revealed

The Sly Stallone Store is back with another The Legacy Collection featuring one of Sylvester Stallone's iconic roles. John Rambo kicked off the line with his appearance in First Blood, and now we are heading to 1986 with Cobra. That classic action flick showcases Los Angeles policeman Lt. Marion "Cobra" Cobretti in the middle of death and destruction from a secret society known as the New Order. This deadly force slashes their weaker society members, and there have been a lot of weak members lately. As the bodies start to appear, Cobra finds himself in the middle of the New Order plans, and it is a fight for survival. Sylvester Stallone comes right off the screen and onto your shelves with this beautifully sculpted and impressive 1/6 scale figure. His outfit is faithfully recreated from the film, and he is packed with the perfect amount of accessories. These figures are not cheap, and Cobra comes in at $290 with a Summer 2023 release. Cobra and Sylvester Stallone fans can pre-order one right here as well as find other figures in his The Legacy Collection.

"Cobra, Marion Cobretti Sixth Scale Figure – SYLVESTER STALLONE: The Legacy Collection presents: Cobra, Marion Cobretti. The first EVER officially licensed figure in 1/6 Scale! Supervision and Direction by: Sylvester Stallone. Executive Producer and direction: Nick Cordasco from The Sly Stallone Shop. Artist Direction and Production. Management: Fabio Varesi. 3d Head sculpt: Inigo Gil. 3D accessories design: Sean Dabbs. Master Paint: Dario BarberaBox Artwork: John Rivoli. Shipping late Summer 2023. Format: 1/6 (Approx 30 cm / 12 Inches). Price: $290 dollars."

Features : Cobra – Marion Cobretti:

1) Ultra-realistic head sculpt (Hand painted)

2) Over 28 Points of articulation (Approx 30 cm / 12 Inches)

3) 6 posable gloved hands

4) Black Jacket

5) Black shirt

6) Jeans

7) Boots

8) Weapon holster

9) Colt Gold Cup National Match (Custom)

10) Machinegun Jatimatic SMG with 4 magazines and laser optic

11) Two hand grenades

12) Police badge

13) Wristwatch

14) Sunglasses

15) Necklace (Metal)

16) Matchsticks

17) Luxury diorama stand