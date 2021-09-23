Symbiote Spider-Man Return with New MAFEX Marvel Comics Figure

Take a trip back in time to Marvel Comics iconic crossover event Secret Wars with the return of the Symbiote Suit. Medicom has just announced their newts Marvel MAFEX figure as Peter Park dons his legendary black costume once again. This black costume later becomes an entity of its own known to many fans as the King in Black: Venom. Return back to the gold ole days with Peter Parker at the wheel of this alien costume with this incredibly detailed and articulated action figure. Spider-Man will feature a nice set of swappable accessories with hands and heads, including an unmasked scruffy Parker face.

Like usual, web effects are included featuring a sweet webbing backpack accessory that is just pure Marvel Comics love. The Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars MAFEX No.168 Spider-Man (Black Costume Comic Version) is priced at $109. He is set to swing back into action in July 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Black suit Spidey has its own fandom, and this figure checks all the right boxes making it a must-own collectible for Spider-Man, Venom, and Secret Wars fans. Be sure to check out some of the other incredible Marvel figures also coming soon and available from Medicom as they pull iconic heroes straight of the pages with Iron Man, Spider-Man, and a whole slew of X-Men heroes and villains.

"Spider-Man joins the MAFEX figure line from the Secret Wars comics! Wearing his black costume he features swappable heads and several web accessories."

Product Features

6.1 inches (15.5cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars comics

Black Suit version

Part of the MAFEX figure line

Box Contents

Spider-Man figure

3 Head sculpts

Alternate hands

Web backpack

2 Short webs

2 Medium webs

2 Long webs

Stand