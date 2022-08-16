Fortnite's Cluck Wants A Crispy Victory Royale with New Hasbro Figure

Fortnite has really changed up the game lately with its new impressive No Build Mode. Gamers can now bypass the annoying build system that plenty of previous Battle Royale attendees have dominated. Epic Games continues to enhance the game with collaborations, weekly quests, and plenty of skins to keep you playing for days. While the licensed skins are incredible, it is the original designs that I always love to see, as it is not often that original characters are created this much. As toy collectors, thankfully, we have companies like Hasbro dropping out some new 6" Fortnite figures based on these sweet designs.

Cluck has arrived on the battlefield as this chicken is ready to fry up the competition. This chick has hatched from his shell and is yolked with bright pink and yellow colors and an equipment set that will make him a crispy winner. His Drummies Harvesting Tools, Hatch Pack Back Bling, and shotgun will be sure to get the job done. These figures have excellent articulation, and you will not want to put them down. The Fortnite Victory Royale Series Cluck figure is available for purchase right here for $24.99.

"Cluck drops off the Battle Bus and glides into the Victory Royale Series! This 6-inch action figure shows the popular character outfit with game-level deco and details. Comes with Drummies Harvesting Tools, Hatch Pack Back Bling, and weapon accessories. Pose out the Cluck figure in an epic battle stance or bust a move in a dance emote with more than 20 points of articulation! Look for other Fortnite Victory Royale Series figures to level up your collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 4 accessories.

