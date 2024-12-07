Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, lego

Take a Bite Out of LEGO's New Jurassic Park Baby T-Rex Set

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including Little Eatie a ne Jurassic Park T. Rex set

Build a detailed 7.5” brick built T-Rex with articulating parts and a chomping jaw.

Includes a buildable steak for play, capturing the essence of Jurassic World adventures.

Pre-order for Little Eatie: T-Rex starts soon, arriving January 2025 for $24.99.

LEGO has unveiled that they are returning to the prehistoric world of Jurassic Park with a brand new set. Coming to life from the hit Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Little Eatie: T-Rex gives dino fans the ability to build their very own baby dinosaur. Standing at 7.5" tall, this baby T-Rex is entirely brick built with a chomping jaw as well as an articulated neck, tail, arms, and legs. Just to make sure she did not go hungry, LEGO even included a buildable steak for this little one to play with. This little one is nicely detailed and captures everything you know and love bout the world of Jurassic Park. After the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Bumpy set, it looks like a new love for baby dinosaur set is here. Pre-orders for Little Eatie: T-Rex are not live just yet, but he is set to arrive in January 2025 for $24.99.

LEGO Jurassic Park – Little Eatie: T. Rex

"Exciting adventures, nurturing and care-play await young dinosaur fans aged 7 and up in this Little Eatie: T. rex (76967) LEGO® Jurassic World dinosaur toy model full of play-and-display possibilities. First, young dinosaur-tenders can assemble this LEGO dinosaur building kit, before diving into play as they explore the prehistoric world with Little Eatie from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. This Jurassic World: Chaos Theory toy set features a brick-built T. rex figure with an interactive chomping jaw and movable tail and limbs that allow for different poses."

"This gift for kids is ideal for imaginative play and can be added to other LEGO Jurassic World models (sold separately). This dinosaur LEGO set lets kids recreate scenes from the animated series or show off their passion for all things Jurassic World. The set is also the ideal size for pick-up-and-play portable fun."

