Take A Trip Down the River with the New LEGO Ideas River Steamboat

Take a trip to the past as the craftsmanship of the old school Rover Steamboat has been faithfully crafted for the LEGO Ideas line

Article Summary Explore history with the new 4,090-piece LEGO Ideas River Steamboat set, authentic in every detail.

Features include a pilot house, music stage, restaurant, and fully functional paddle wheel and anchor.

Perfect for both LEGO enthusiasts and history buffs, this set captures the steamboat’s iconic legacy.

Set releases on April 11, 2025, for $329.99; Pre-orders not yet open. Visit LEGO Stores for more info.

The river steamboat played a crucial role in America's technological advancement during the early 19th century. It was first popularized in the early 1800s, as steamboats would go on to revolutionize transportation by allowing goods and passengers to travel upstream with unprecedented efficiency. The history of the River Steamboat now comes to life in brick form, as LEGO has revealed its newest LEGO Ideas set. Coming in at 4,090 pieces, this beautifully crafted set measures 27.5" long and 15.5" tall.

LEGO included authentic detail throughout the ship's design, including a pilot house, crew cabin, music star, restaurant, and even a boiler deck. Things do go a step further as master builders and boat enthusiasts can turn the ship's wheel to activate the rubber, raise the boarding stages, and even drop the anchor. This is a truly remarkable LEGO Ideas set that captures an iconic part of American history and will come in at $329.99. Pre-orders are not live for this set just yet, but it is expected to be released on April 11, 2025, online and at LEGO Stores.

LEGO ideas River Steamboat

"Honor the meticulous craftsmanship involved in building a classic river steamboat with this LEGO® Ideas model kit for adults (21356). This minifigure-scale display model captures the authentic details of a steamboat that has been refurbished for entertainment tours, and makes wonderful nautical decor for the home or office."

"Move the boat on a surface to activate the paddle connected to the 'steam' engine, turn the ship's wheel in the pilothouse (or the knob outside) to activate the rudder, raise/rotate the boarding stages and drop the anchor. Explore the pilothouse, crew cabin and bathroom on the texas deck; the music stage and restaurant on the main deck; and the boiler deck, which features a kitchen and a steam engine museum that showcases a LEGO working piston, Watt steam engine and more."

