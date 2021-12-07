Take A Vacation with the LEGO Creator Boutique Hotel Set

Become a true architect and capture turn-of-the-century European architecture with the newest LEGO Creator set. The Boutique Hotel comes in at a massive 3066 pieces and measures 13" high, 10" wide, and 10" deep. This luxurious hotel has 5 sections and will feature elegant decor, iconic architecture and comes with 7 LEGO mini figures. Master builders can create multiple guest rooms, a penthouse suite, a lobby, a staircase, and a beautiful terrace. Included mini figures will feature bellhop, receptionist, coffee vendor, and gallery owner among the collection of hotel guests and staff, giving collectors the right amount of figures to expand play. Collectors will have a blast building this bad boy, and it will be a challenge and a masterpiece when it is finally assembled. Priced at $199.99, the LEGO Creator Boutique Hotel is set to go up for pre-order on January 1, 2022, and pre-orders will be found here when live.

"Imagine spending quality time at a luxurious hotel. Where every detail is carefully considered. Where every guest's request is met in style. Now you can build your own hotel getaway with this LEGO® Boutique Hotel (10297) model building project for adults. Enjoy hours of immersive building as you craft the model's 5 sections. With unusual triangular geometry and elegant decor, it's inspired by opulent turn-of-the-century European architecture. Build the guest rooms and penthouse suite, lobby, terrace and staircase. Then explore all the stories packed within, including fun tributes to other models in the LEGO Modular Buildings collection. With 5 sections, including the roof with its decorative dome and skylight, plus never-seen-before elements and colors, it's sure to delight adult builders."

A build for adults – Spend quality time crafting all the details of this LEGO® Boutique Hotel. With glamorous decor, it's a tribute to turn-of-the-century European architecture

Architectural details – With 5 sections, this buildable model features a wealth of design details and triangular geometry, plus highly decorated facades and interior

So much to build – Lose yourself in this hands-on project as you build the hotel's guest rooms, penthouse suite, lobby, terrace and staircase, plus the neighboring art gallery and coffee cart

Packed with stories – The build is just the start. Have fun discovering all the adventures unfolding within the hotel in this model from the LEGO® Modular Buildings collection

Celebrating 15 years of LEGO® Modular Buildings – Many adult LEGO builders will appreciate all the fun references to previous modular builds. Try to spot them all

Includes 7 minifigures – Characters include a bellhop, receptionist, coffee vendor and gallery owner among the collection of hotel guests and staff

Dimensions – This display model measures over 13 in. (33 cm) high, 10 in. (25 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep