Take Down Cobra with Hiya Toys New 1/18 Scale G.I. Joe Roadblock

Clear off some shelf space as Hiya Toys is back with a new selection of collectibles including the legendary G.I.Joe Roadblock

Article Summary Hiya Toys launches a detailed 1/18 scale G.I. Joe Roadblock figure, standing 4.3 inches tall.

Inspired by Roadblock’s classic 1980s G.I. Joe comic and cartoon appearances for true nostalgia.

Figure features signature gear: .50-cal machine gun, ammo belt, combat knife, and display base.

Pre-orders available now for $27.99, with an official G.I. Joe Roadblock release set for Q1 2027.

Hiya Toys is back with more of their 1/18 Exquisite Mini Series G.I. Joe figures with the arrival of the legendary Joe. Roadblock is one of the most recognizable characters from G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, who is known for his massive build and heavy firepower. Real name Marvin F. Hinton, this soldier was introduced back in 1984 as the team's heavy machine gunner. Roadblock specializes in laying down overwhelming suppressive fire with his signature .50-caliber machine gun, making him the perfect teammate to take down Cobra.

Roadblock appeared prominently in Marvel Comics' G.I. Joe run and in the hit 1980s cartoon, cementing his popularity among the fandom. Hiya Toys was sure to capture that with their newest 1/18 scale figure that comes in at 4.3" tall, wearing a camouflage shirt, orange pants, and a tactical vest. He comes locked and loaded with a heavy machine gun, ammo belt, ammo box, combat knife, and a pistol. A themed display base is also included, featuring bullet casings at his feet, which will surely help capture the fury of Roadblock. Pre-orders for the G.I. Joe 1/18-scale Roadblock are already live for $27.99, with a Q1 2027 release.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 Scale – G.I.Joe Roadblock

"Built with a powerful and solid physique, Roadblock is the frontline firepower anchor of the G.I.Joe Team. His broad frame, reinforced gear, and calm presence in battle define him as a specialist his function as a specialist built to endure the most intense combat situations."

"This EXQUISITE MINI Series Roadblock action figure stands approximately 11CM tall, faithfully recreating his classic G.I.Joe appearance. Designed to emphasize his role as a heavy weapons specialist, the camouflage vest, tactical harness, orange combat trousers, and protective gear present a rugged, battle-hardened frontline look, while the calm, focused head sculpt and broad, muscular upper-body proportions reinforce his identity as a heavy firepower unit."

