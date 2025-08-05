Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Take Flight with Mondo's Masters of the Universe She-Ra & Swift Wind

Mondo is returning to Eternia once more with a new Timed Edition and Deluxe 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe She-Ra & Swift Wing figure set

Article Summary Mondo unveils a deluxe She-Ra & Swift Wind 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe set for collectors.

Celebrate She-Ra’s 40th Anniversary with exclusive accessories and swappable heads and armor options.

Swift Wind features an impressive 54-inch wingspan and comes with bonus mini figures and rare variants.

This limited timed edition set is available now for pre-order at MondoShop for $795 while supplies last.

Mondo is taking flight with a brand new deluxe Masters of the Universe 1/6 set featuring the return of She-Ra! She-Ra and Swift Wind are two iconic characters from the Masters of the Universe franchise who were part of the spin-off series She-Ra: Princess of Power. Created by Filmation and Mattel, She-Ra is the alter ego of Princess Adora, the twin sister of He-Man (Prince Adam). Unfortunately, she was kidnapped at birth and raised by the evil Horde; however, Adora eventually discovers her true heritage. She would soon discover the Sword of Protection transforming into She-Ra to rise up against the Horde.

Similar to He-Man, she also had a faithful animal companion, Swift Wind, who is just a regular horse named Spirit until she transforms, turning her into a majestic unicorn with wings. Both Se-Ra and Swift wings are now coming to life in glorious 1/6 scale fashion with a new Deluxe Timed Edition bundle from Mondo. Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Princess of Power, this set features tons of accessories from She-Ra and Swift Wing, who get a 54" wingspan, with swappable heads, a variety of armor, and weapons. Since this is a limited edition release, Mondo has included Classic Swift Wind Mask and magnetic Chest Piece, plus Swifty's Baby and Loo-Kee! The Master of the Universe Swift Wing Bundle is priced at $795, and pre-orders are arriving today for a limited time on the MondoShop.

Masters of the Universe – Swift Wind & She-Ra Deluxe 1/6 Timed Edition

"Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Princess of Power with the She-Ra™ Deluxe + Swift Wind™ Timed Edition Bundle! Available for a limited time, this amazing bundle includes the She-Ra™ Deluxe & Swift Wind™ 1/6 Scale Timed Editions, plus an exclusive She-Ra™ & Swift Wind™ giclée print featuring Tracie Ching's beautiful Swift Wind™ box art!"

"But that's not all… this Timed Edition bundle also features exclusive accessories including the Classic Swift Wind™ Mask and magnetic Chest Piece, plus Swifty's Baby and Loo-Kee Mini Figures! P.S. watch out… we've hidden bonus Loo-Kee Clear Rainbow Variants in select bundles. You never know where you might find one!"

