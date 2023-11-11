Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, purearts

Take on the Night with PureArts New Batman DC Comics Statue

PureArts is stepping into the DC Universe as they debut some new PREVIEW Exclusive statues like the Caped Crusader, Batman

Enter the world of DC Comics with PureArts as they unveil their set of statues from the DC Universe. Coming to life right from Gotham, Batman has arrived and with a gorgeous 11" statue based on artwork by the one and only Neal Adams. The Dark Knight is faithfully captured here in his iconic blue, grey, and yellow batsuit, which is packed with detail from his head to toe. PureArts made sure to capture the dynamic feel of his cape right from the comics with this impressive 1/8 scale statue. This Neal Adams Batman statue will be released as Previews Exclusives, and that means Local Comic Book Stores and online retailers will have pre-orders offered. Caped Crusader collectors will be able to snag up this hero for $84.99, and he will release in January 2024. Pre-orders are live right here, and be on the lookout for the companion PureArts DC Comics Superman 1/8 scale statue as well.

DC Heroes Batman PX PVC 1/8 Scale Statue Classic Version

"Capture the iconic artwork of one of the most famous Batman artists of all time with this impressive statue of the Caped Crusader from PureArts! Standing at an impressive 11″ tall in 1/8 scale, Batman's cape billows around him, faithfully recreating Neal Adams' original illustration down to the base, which reflects the shadow of his cape's emblematic design. Meticulously crafted from PVC and ABS materials, this PREVIEWS Exclusive collectible is presented in a collector friendly full-color illustrated window box. A testament to the timeless legacy of Neal Adams, this striking rendition of the Dark Knight is sure to be a treasured addition to any DC Comics collection!"

Product Features:

Hyper-detailed figure

Based on Adam Neals' classic BATMAN artwork

Full-color illustrated window box

Product Details:

Licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Scale: 1/8

Material: PVC & ABS

Estimated Delivery Date: January 2024

