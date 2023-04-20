Take to the Sky with Tails and Sonic the Hedgehog with LEGO It is time to return to Green Hills as LEGO has unveiled an assortment of new sets inspired by the world of Sonic the Hedgehog and friends

One of your favorite video game duos is back as LEGO unveils new Sonic the Hedgehog sets are on the way. The newest set consists of Sonic and Tails, who are back and ready for action with the Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane set. Coming in at 376 pieces, fans can build the iconic Tornado plane and collect Rings around the shop. Sonic fans can also use the workshop for repairs, research, and even rescue Chucky from the clutches of Badnik Buzz Bomber. This is one set that Sonic the Hedgehog fans will not want to miss as it gives gamers the dynamic duo, a base of operations, and even a plane for travel. Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane is priced at $39.99; it is set for an August 1, 2023, release and can be found right here.

LEGO Brings Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane to Life

"Kids aged 6+ create thrilling escapades with this LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane (76991) toy set. Inspired by their favorite Sonic adventures and characters, kids can reimagine exciting quests as they build the course. They can have fun using the Tornado plane to collect the Rings and take out the flying Badnik Buzz Bomber to release the captured Clucky."

"This playset is packed with fast action play, but that's not all – it's also designed to encourage creative storytelling. After defeating the Badnik, kids can act out the story as Sonic and Tails conduct research or make repairs in the fully equipped workshop before relaxing with the Clucky. Fast action fun meets creative play with LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ playsets. Fans of the Blue Blur will love creating scenes inspired by favorite Sonic adventures. When it's time for a change of pace, kids can enjoy imaginative play caring for Sonic's animal friends."