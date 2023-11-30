Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: DC Comics Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, s.h. figuarts, Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Nations Unveils Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom S.H.Figuarts

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom awaits as the final DCEU film is almost here and Tamshii Nations is giving the king a new figure

Article Summary Tamashii Nations reveals S.H.Figuarts Aquaman from 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.

The figure features detailed textures and two unique head sculpts for display.

Included are three pairs of hands, Aquaman's iconic trident, and water effects.

Available May 2024, ahead of the film's December 22, 2023, theater release.

The DC Universe is dying, as well know it, as the final film of the DCEU hits theaters soon with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It will be sad to see this franchise fade away, but exciting new things are on the way from James Gunn. To get fans ready for the final journey of Arthur Curry, Tamashii Nations has unveiled a new S.H.Figuarts figure for the King of Atlantis. Aquaman has arrived with an impressive new release fettering his slick orange and green live-action suit from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Tamashii Nations has packed a lot of detail in this figure with a textured suit, impressive head sculpt, and accessories. Aquaman will come with two different portraits of normal and in the water, along with three pairs of hands and his signature trident. This S.H.Figuarts figure also features some fun waster accessories, which we rarely see and will add some aquatic fun to this king. The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom S.H.Figuarts figure is set for a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but will arrive soon. The journey to the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 22, 2023.

S.H.Figuarts Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

"From the latest DC hero work "Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom" comes the king of Atlantis. Aquaman reappears in the costume that appeared in the blockbuster movie Aquaman released in 2018, and once again fights against his mortal enemy, Black Manta! Multiple effect parts and the representative trident are also included. Three-dimensional with the representative orange armor of Arthur Curry that appears in both 2018's Aquaman and this time's Lost Kingdom."

"By using replacement heads, you can recreate the atmosphere of underwater fighting scenes. The trident can be held in both hands to pose to summon aquatic animals. By adding a special effect to the trident, it is possible to pose the trident spinning over the submarine in the climax scene of `Aquaman'. You can add effects to the whole body and perform high-speed underwater swimming poses!"

Contents

Main body

Interchangeable head

3 pairs of interchangeable hands (L/R)

Trident

Set of effect parts for Trident

A set of effect parts for the main body

