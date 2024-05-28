Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, the loyal subjects

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (IDW) Jennika Comes to The Loyal Subjects

The Loyal Subjects unveils their latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN figures from the hit IDW Comic book run

Article Summary Jennika from IDW's TMNT series joins The Loyal Subjects as a detailed action figure.

Once a Foot Clan member, now a mutant turtle with Leonardo's blood and yellow bandana.

She is equipped with tanto swords, metal claws, and a removable black cape.

Pre-order the BST AXN figure, inspired by Sophie Campbell’s comics, for June 2024.

Jennika is a very compelling character that was introduced in the IDW run for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) comic series. She initially appears as a human member of the Foot Clan, but Jennika's life changes dramatically after a series of events lead her to join the Turtles. The once Foot assassin changes her way and reforms under Splinter's guidance, becoming a trusted ally to the Turtles. However, Jennika undergoes a transformation into a mutant turtle after a near-fatal injury, where an emergency blood transfusion from Leonardo saves her life but also mutates her. As a mutant turtle, Jennika brings a unique perspective and set of skills to the team.

Jennika wields a pair of tanto swords and a unique yellow bandana, adding her own style and skills as a newest member of the TMNT family. The Loyal Subjects is now bringing this lady turtle to life with her very own action figure based on her IDW appearance. Sporting her swords, yellow bandana, and all-great outfit, this warrior is ready to add some more power to your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team. Pre-orders are arriving on Fan Channel sites like BBTS right now for $21.99, with Jennika arriving in June 2024.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN Jennika (IDW Comic)

"Inspired by the iconic character from the IDW Sophie Campbell TMNT comics, this figure captures Jennika's unique transformation into a mutant turtle with unparalleled detail and authenticity.Step into the action as Jennika embraces her new identity with a striking yellow mask that sets her apart from the rest. As a member of the TMNT team, Jennika's yellow mask not only signifies her allegiance but also adds a bold and dynamic flair to her appearance, making her a standout among her mutant brethren."

"Equipped with powerful metal claws attached to her fingers, Jennika is ready to unleash her martial arts skills like never before. These signature weapons are perfect for close-quarters combat, allowing Jennika to strike with precision and agility as she defends the streets of New York City from evil. Jennika comes with a removable black cape and her signature dark turtle shell."

