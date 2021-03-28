Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Go Black and White For FCDB

Free Comic Book Day is a big day for comic fans giving them some amazing comics and fun collectibles. In 1984, readers were given a spectacular tale of baby turtles who were exposed to a radioactive goo that mutated them beyond belief. These turtles were trainers under the teaching of Master Splinter, a pet rat of a ninja, who also has mastered his owner's teachings. These turtles were named Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, who would become the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Playmates are bringing fans back to 1984 with their newest figure set with its limited edition release for Free Comic Book Day. Limited to only 3,600 pieces, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are black in gorgeous black and white with a unique deco print.

Each Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle will come with its own unique weapon set and a sewer plate display base. This seems to be one f the hottest FCBD releases, with pre-orders selling out left and right. At this rate, it would be hard to just secure an order online because no one knows if it will get canceled to not. One of the best ways to secure this Playmates Black & White TMNT 4-Pack Set is through your local comic book store. These will still be limited quantity, but many stores will have a couple (hopefully) coming. Free Comic Book Day is May 1, 2021, and the set is priced at $109.99, so reserve yours in-store here and check out all of the other great FCBD releases here.

"From Playmates! A PREVIEWS Exclusive! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles originated in black & white comics in the early 1980s, and this August they explode into action an action figure 4-pack from Playmates of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael in classic black & white designs! On sale at your local comic shop exclusively for Free Comic Book Day, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Elite Series Black & White 4-Pack is a set that Turtles collectors can not afford to miss!"