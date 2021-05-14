Marvel Legends MCU Reveals Galore: Happy Hogan, Endgame, More

Marvel Legends collectors were caught off guard today with three new reveals in the MCU Infinity Saga run they have been doing. This line is getting out some of the figures they had not gotten to in the past, and in this wave, we got two 2 packs and a single pack figure, two of them all long-requested figures. The first two-pack features Rescue and Captain Marvel from the final fight in Avengers: Endgame. The second is an Iron Man 3 pack featuring the Mark XXI suit and Happy Hogan. Finally, we get the Mark III armor from the very first Iron Man film, one we have been clamoring for, for quite some time. Check them all out below.

Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Reveals

"Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH INFINITY SAGA CAPTAIN MARVEL AND RESCUE ARMOR Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from MARVEL entertainment. These quality 6-inch-scale figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes 2 figures and 9 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon."

"Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH INFINITY SAGA HAPPY HOGAN AND IRON MAN MARK 21 Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from MARVEL entertainment. These quality 6-inch-scale figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes 2 figures and 5 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Target."

"Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH INFINITY SAGA IRON MAN MARK 3 Figure, inspired by the character from MARVEL entertainment. This quality 6-inch-scale figure features a premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure and 5 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse."

It sucks that the two packs are exclusives, and as of this writing, the Rescue/CM pack is going in and out of stock. But, at least the figures are out there and available. These will ship in August and can be preordered at the links above.