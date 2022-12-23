Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Statues Coming Soon to Diamond Select Toy

Diamond Select Toys is entering the sewers of New York City as they announce their newest line of statues. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back and are coming to Diamond Gallery Diorama with some new statues. One statue has been revealed for the line as the leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has arrived. Leonard will stand 9" tall and is featured on a rooftop base as he is running to save the day. These designs seem to be Diamond Select Toys own unique sculpt featuring elements of the comic, TV, and live-action all in one. You can never have enough TMNT collectibles, and Diamond Gallery is here to deliver new ones their PVC statues are fantastic for their price.

This is very interesting for Diamond Select Toys to dive into the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It is unknown how extensive will this statue series will be and if we will see more than just the four main turtles. Iron Studios has already dished out its own line and have extended to April, Casey Jones, Krang, and the Shredder. Until we find out more, the TMNT Leonardo PVC statue is priced at $59.99, he is set for a May 2023 release, and pre-orders are located here.

Cowabunga Adventures Arrive at Diamond Select Toys

"TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLE GALLERY LEONARDO PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! You've never seen the TMNT like this before! DST's new line of dynamic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gallery Dioramas kicks off with katana-wielding leader Leonardo! Collect all four atop their rooftop bases to form one big diorama! This 9-inch diorama is made of high-quality PVC, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Kinetic Underground, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio! In Shops: May 31, 2023. SRP: $59.99."