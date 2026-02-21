Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usage Yojimbo Raphael Revealed

Get ready to expand your turtle collection as NECA debuts their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo figures

Article Summary NECA launches Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo figures featuring new comic book designs

Raphael joins the lineup with two swappable heads, signature sais, ninja star, and extra hands

Figures include Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo, each with unique weapons and packaging

Pre-orders will be available through the NECAStore, with a projected release date set for 2026

Usagi Yojimbo was created by Stan Sakai. Sakai is a Japanese-American cartoonist and writer who debuted his comic book series in 1984. He both writes and illustrates the comic, which follows the adventures of Miyamoto Usagi, a masterless samurai rabbit. The series is known for its meticulous research into Edo-period Japanese culture, history, and folklore, blending action, humor, and thoughtful storytelling. Stan Sakai has remained the sole creative force behind Usagi Yojimbo for decades, and he even had a few crossovers with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! NECA is now bringing the crossover to life with a new set of TMNT figures, including a new Raphael.

Coming in at 7" tall, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo Raph will come in collector-friendly packaging with a window. He will have a new comic book deco, along with two swappable heads, a ninja star, a variety of extra hands, and his signature sais. NECA will also be releasing Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo for this new Usagi Yojimbo collab, with each figure complementing the other. In collaborating with Dogu Publishing, fans will be able to pre-order one or all of these figures through the NECAStore. No release date or price has been unveiled, but expect them to drop in 2026.

Raphael – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo

"Celebrate over 40 years of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics and Usagi Yojimbo! Based on the work of legendary artist Stan Sakai and produced in collaboration with Dogu Publishing, NECA presents new TMNT Ultimate action figures featuring all-new sculpts and authentic, stylized comic book deco. Each 7-inch scale figure includes interchangeable heads and hands and their signature weapons."

Ultimate Donatello with bo staff

Ultimate Leonardo with katanas

Ultimate Michelangelo with nunchucks

Ultimate Raphael with twin sai

"Each figure sold separately in individually packaged in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!