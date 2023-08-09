Posted in: Collectibles, Storm Collectibles | Tagged: storm collectibles, tekken 7

Tekken 7 King Gets a Special Edition Figure from Storm Collectibles

Make room for the King as Storm Collectibles has unveiled that BBTS is getting a new special edition Tekken 7 figure

Step your Tekken collection up as Storm Collectibles is back with an impressive new figure. It appears that the fan-favorite figure, King is ready to enter the jungle once again with a new Special Edition release. Releasing exclusive to Big Bad Toy Store, the once sold out 1/12 scale King is back with a brand new look. Featuring a design from Tekken 7, the masked professional wrestler now sports a new black and red color scheme. Storm Collectibles did not hold back on this updated release either, as he will come with a removable cape, a variety of swappable hands, and a fighting effect piece. Uncage the beast with this special edition release, and pre-orders are already live right here for $114.99 with an August 2023 release. Check out all of the other Tekken Storm Collectibles figures right here to build up your roster, which includes Heihachi Mishima, Devil Jin, Jin Kazama, Paul Phoenix, and Kazuya Mishima!

King Enters the Arena from Storm Collectibles

"Tekken 7 King (Special Edition) 1/12 Scale BBTS Exclusive Figure – KING is not only a masked professional wrestler, but also the proud owner of an orphanage. Recently, King's sworn friend and comrade, Craig Marduk, as well as the man King called his master, both engaged in a bloody fight which left them with critical injuries. King desperately wanted to come to his friends' rescue but knew that their operations wouldn't come cheap."

"At the same time, King's orphanage was in constant danger owing to the war that raged between G Corporation and the Mishima Zaibatsu. Finding himself caught between a rock and a hard place, King entered the King of Iron Fist Tournament with his eyes set firmly on the cash prize. The King special edition features a new black and red color scheme. Make sure to add it to your Tekken collection!"

