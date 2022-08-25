Terminator 2: Judgement Day Battle Damage T-800 Arrives from MAFEX

The Terminator franchise is one of those series that no one really seems to know what to do with. The last film was alright, but it did not really capture the power that the first two really brought to the table. We have seen plenty of spin-offs and reboots, but the originals are still superior but it the right hands, it can become more. It looks like Medicom is getting a little nostalgic lately as they have revealed their newest MAFEX figure from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. That is right, the terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is back as the iconic T-800 with this new battle-damaged figure.

This version of the T-800 comes from the final stretch of Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Our hero must protect John Connor at all costs, and we finally get to see the robot underneath. Coming in at roughly 6" tall, the Terminator is heavily dashed, with robot parts showcased throughout his design. He will come with a destroyed left arm, shotgun, metal rod, and a thumbs up accessory. The detail and likeness on this MAFEX figure are incredible, and it will be a worthy figure for any Terminator fans collection. The Terminator 2: Judgement Day MAFEX No.191 T-800 (Battle Damage Ver.) is priced at $$109.99, set for a September 2023 release, and pre-orders are located here.

"The T-800 from the last stage of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" is now an outstanding MAFEX action figure from Medicom! His head features impressive battle damage with the metallic parts underneath showing through; he comes with various weapons, as well as the "thumbs up" from the final scene! A stand with a posable support arm is also included. Order this iconic character for your own collection today!"

Product Features

6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

From the Terminator 2: Judgement Day movie

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

T-800 figure

Interchangeable hands

Grenade launcher

Pry bar

Thumbs-up arm part

Stand

