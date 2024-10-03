Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Leatherface, mezco toyz, the Texas chainsaw massacre

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slays with Mezco Toyz for 50th Anniversary

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is back and strutting his stuff as Mezco Toyz debuts their newest Living Dead Doll figure with swappable parts

Article Summary Celebrate Texas Chainsaw Massacre's 50th anniversary with Mezco Toyz's new Leatherface Living Dead Doll.

Iconic Leatherface figure stands 10.5” tall and boasts 5 points of articulation for an authentic slasher experience.

Swap between Leatherface’s classic butcher and Pretty Woman looks, complete with his infamous chainsaw accessory.

Pre-order Leatherface Deluxe Edition for $65 from Mezco Toyz, with a release set for May 2025.

Leatherface is part of a deranged, cannibalistic family living in rural Texas and is a horror icon who arrived in 1974. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a twisted and bloody franchise featuring a slasher who wears masks made of human skin. Leatherface is both mentally unstable and a highly dangerous being with his signature weapon of choice, a chainsaw. Unlike many horror villains, Leatherface is more of a pawn of his chaotic family, who follows orders rather than follow some wacky personal vendetta or mission.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and Mezco Toyz is here to celebrate with a new Living Dead Dolls release featuring Leatherface. Coming in at 10.5" tall, this killer features 5 points of articulation and will come in a windowed box. This LDD release will come with some swappable parts, including his signature butcher outfit, a suit jacket, and his pretty lady mask for those special occasions. Of course, his chainsaw is included. Horror fans pre-order Leatherface today for $65 right through Mezco Toyz, and he is set for a May 2025 release.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974): Leatherface – Deluxe Edition

"The idyllic summer's day that became a nightmare of fear and blood… The butcher of nightmares returns, more blood-thirsty than ever! Leatherface hacks his way into the LDD Presents lineup! Straight from the 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Leatherface is ready to tear through anything in his path wielding his infamous chainsaw."

"With two sets of interchangeable head portraits and masks, this ruthless killer can switch between his two iconic looks from the film: a blood-stained butcher's apron paired with his signature Killing Mask, and his dinner attire with a dark blue suit and the eerie Pretty Woman mask. The LDD Presents The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974): Leatherface – Deluxe Edition stands 10.5" tall and features 5 points of articulation. He is packaged in a die-cut window box, perfect for display."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!