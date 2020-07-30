Thanos Prepares For War with New S.H. Figuarts Figure

The Endgame is back and Thanos has returned to teach our heroes a lesson. Tamashii Nation has unveiled a new S.H. Figuarts Thanos figure that is ready for war. The Mad Titan will stand roughly 7.5" tall and will come will a nice set of included accessories. Two of them are diorama pieces so fans and capture him eerily sitting before the final battle. He will also come with two heads, swappable hands, a Nano Gauntlet, and his dual bladed sword. Titan Thanos is ready to bring the Avengers to their knees with his newest Figuarts figure.

Thanos returning to our present day was a huge surprise for Endgame. This was one of the biggest moments in cinematic history and now you can bring the big bad home. From the detail to the accessories this will be one figure Thanos and Marvel Studios fans will not want to miss. The Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Thanos S.H. Figuarts Figure from Tamashii Nations will be priced at roughly at a whopping $146. He is expected to enter the fight in December 2020 but he is set as a Bandai Premium Web Exclusive. Pre-orders are expected to go live in Japan on August 31, 2020, and US pre-orders are set up just yet on Premium Bandai USA which can be found here. This could be a Japanese exclusive but most of the Endgame figures have already been given USA releases so doubtful.

S.H.Figuarts Thanos – Final Battle Edition – (Avengers: Endgame)

Product Specifications

Tamashii Web Shop-limited item

Height: about 195mm

Material: ABS, PVC

Set Contents

Body

Two replacement heads

Two types of replacement wrist left and right

Nano gauntlet set

Sword

Set of diorama parts

Price: 15,400JPY (tax included)

Release Date: December 2020