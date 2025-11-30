Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: Harryhausen, star ace toys

The 7th Voyage of Sinbad Cyclops is Hungry with New Harryhausen Statue

Star Ace Toys is back with some new additions for their Stop-Motion Monster statues for their Ray Harryhausen collection

Article Summary Star Ace Toys unveils a new Cyclops statue from Ray Harryhausen’s The 7th Voyage of Sinbad collection

Meticulously crafted soft-vinyl collectible stands 12" tall and features highly detailed textured skin

Includes rotatable eye, articulated jaw, bendable arms and fingers for authentic posing options

Available now for pre-order at $278.99, with an expected release in Q2 2026 for Harryhausen fans

The Cyclops from The 7th Voyage of Sinbad remains one of Ray Harryhausen's most legendary creations. It is a towering, goat-legged guardian of Colossa that was remarkably brought to life through mesmerizing stop-motion animation. With its single glowing eye, cloven hooves, horned brow, and massive club, the Cylops captures audiences like never before. Harryhausen's incredible work in stop-motion gave the Cyclops a sense of weight, personality, and emotion rare for this cinematic era. Star Ace Toys is now adding the Cyclops from The 7th Voyage of Sinbad to their Ray Harryhausen diorama collection.

Coming in at 12" tall, this soft-vinyl collectible captures the creature's textured skin, imposing silhouette, and expressive features. Star Ace did take things one step further by giving the monster a rotatable eye, articulated jaw, and bendable arms and fingers for even more dynamic posing. A removable club adds a classic touch, and the addition of a mini-figure showcases his menacing height. The legacy of stop-motion animation lives on with this statue, which is now available for pre-order for $278.99 with a release scheduled for Q2 2026.

Star Ace Cyclops – The 7th Voyage of Sinbad Diorama

"Towering 30 cm tall, the new Star Ace Cyclops from Ray Harryhausen's The 7th Voyage of Sinbad brings one of cinema's most legendary creatures to life like never before. As part of the Soft-Motion series, this meticulously crafted figure captures the presence and personality of the original stop-motion model, translating Harryhausen's iconic design into a premium collectible for discerning fans."

"The Cyclops features bendable arms with a joint at the wrist and fully bendable fingers, allowing you to recreate menacing poses and screen-accurate gestures with ease. Its head rotates for dynamic display options, while the articulated lower jaw lets you adjust expressions from silent menace to full, roaring rage. True to its mythical menace, the Cyclops' single eyeball is fully rotatable, adding an uncanny sense of life and focus to every pose."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!