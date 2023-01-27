The Amazing Spider-Man Figure Gets Sad Update from S.H. Figuarts Some sad news has arrived for Spider-Man fans as Tamashii Nation has revealed their upcoming figure is getting some updated changed

Uh-oh, Spider-Man fans, it looks like some bad news has arrived from Tamashii Nations for their S.H. Figuarts line. We all have been patiently waiting to get our hands on some Spider-Man: No Way Home figures, and now the team may never reunite, unmasked at least. Sadly, it looks like the upcoming The Amazing Spider-Man Andrew Garfield figure is getting canceled. This version, anyway, as Tamashii Nations has announced that the unmasked Peter Parker (Peter 3) head sculpt and accessories will now not be produced. No explanation was revealed, but it can be assumed that the likeness right was not obtained.

This is sad for many Spidey fans as this now removes one of the Peters off the board, even if a new release is on the horizon. This new updated version will remove the unmasked head, loose mask, and posing hands, but the web accessories and extra hands remain. New pre-orders will arrive soon, and the price should come down a little bit too. This is pretty sad, but I still think the S.H. Figuarts line brings some truly incredible Spider-Man figures to life, so I will e getting an order in once new pre-orders pop up. Fans can find the official Figuarts Spidey page here as well as the official press release (translated) for the change below.

S.H.Figuarts The Amazing Spider-Man Cancellation

"We announced on December 16th, 2022 that the product was delayed (shipping month undecided), but due to the progress of commercialization, it has become difficult to commercialize the product with the current specifications. . Therefore, we regret to inform you that we will discontinue commercialization. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to customers who are looking forward to your products."

"We will proceed with the cancellation of orders for customers who have made reservations.

Premium Bandai will contact you by e-mail in order, so please check it. In addition, with the discontinuation of commercialization of this product, "2 types of replacement heads", "removed mask parts", "replacement wrist(mask holder). We will be accepting orders again with specifications excluding left and right, so please check the details below if you are interested."

Product name: [Specification change version] S.H.Figuarts The Amazing Spider-Man

Price: 7,700 yen (tax included)

Shipping month: Scheduled for June 2023

Reservation period: January 27, 2023 (Friday) 16:00 to March 5 (Sunday) 23:00

Product page: https://p-bandai.jp/item/item-1000187170/