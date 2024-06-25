Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: barbie, mattel, sdcc

The Barbie Movie's Mojo Dojo Casa House Comes to SDCC from Mattel

Mattel is already getting ready for San Diego Comic Con 2024 with some brand new collectibles like the Mojo Dojo Casa House from Barbie

Article Summary Unveiling Mattel's SDCC 2024 exclusive: Mini BarbieLand Mojo Dojo Casa House.

Recreate movie magic with a 7" tall, intricately detailed Ken's DreamHouse.

Collectible includes Ken mini-figure and movie-inspired accessories.

Available exclusively at Mattel Creations on July 25 for $50.

Move over, Barbie; it is time for Ken to shine as Mattel has unveiled its latest San Diego Comic Con 2024 exclusive. Coming to life from the blockbuster film Barbie, Ken is taking over BarbieLand and has created the Mojo Dojo Casa House. The hit dojo from the film has now come to life as Mattel brings a new mini version of Ken's very own DreamHouse. Standing at 7" tall and 9.6" wide, this mini replica is fully detailed from the saloon doors, iconic outfits of Ken, horses on the plasma TV, and even a removable furniture set. To make things even better, a miniature Ken figure is also included, which will truly make the Mojo Dojo Casa House feel like home. Now, this is a perfect San Diego Comic-Con exclusive that captures an iconic movie moment is a delightful collectible that Barbie fans will surely not want to miss. The Mini Barbie Land Mojo Dojo Casa House is priced at $50 and will be released exclusively at Mattel Creations on July 25.

Mini BarbieLand Mojo Dojo Casa House

"When Ken takes over the DreamHouse in the film Barbie™, it's nothing short of a Kentastrophe. BarbieLand becomes Kendom, and the iconic Barbie home becomes the Mojo Dojo Casa House. Our mini version of Ken's new domain swaps the DreamHouse's stylish pink doors for batwing saloon doors, immediately making it clear that things have changed. From the horses running across the flat-screen TV to the camouflage beach umbrella, the décor is clashing – just like Barbie and Ken will be, soon enough."

Ken™ Mojo Dojo Casa House™ Playset

Includes Ken mini-figure wearing a movie-inspired outfit

Comes with Ken-chosen furniture, including a baseball mitt chair

Also includes Ken's guitar, telescope, and three stacked mini-fridges

Dimensions: 7.10" H x 9.60" W x 5.20" D (18.03 x 24.38 x 13.21 cm)

Diorama packaging is clear on three sides and the top

