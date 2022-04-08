The Batman Life Size Bust Coming from Infinity Studio X Penguin Toys

Vengeance now protects the streets of Gotham as The Batman takes up residence in this fallen city. Since the film premiered, we have seen a lot of collectibles since, from statues to action figures. However, Infinity Studios and Penguin Toys are taking it up a notch as they announce their new life-size bust. Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne with this incredible statue that stands 36 inches tall as Infinity Studio pulled out all of the stops for this one. From prosthetics, fabric, gel, and sculpted polystone, this statue brings The Batman right off the screen. His upper body is sculpted to screen-accurate perfection as he rests on a gargoyle themed Gotham base. This masterpiece is not cheap and will come in at a whopping $3,600, and pre-orders can be found here with a December 2023 release.

"I am vengeance, I am the night, I am Batman!" The main character Batman/Bruce Wayne, played by Robert Pattinson, transforms into the legend of the Gotham City, unleashing his rage on all criminals. Is it vengeance? Or is it justice? Batman and the Bat Suit have been faithfully recreated based on photos from the movie. His shield-like arm protector conceals a wire gun, one of Batman's signature pieces of equipment. A batarang can be found protruding from his chest armor, another unique feature of this iteration of Batman."

"Batman is holding a letter from the Riddler, just like from the film. The base of the statue is incorporated with various designs from the movie, capturing the dark atmosphere unique to Batman. The gargoyle is attached with the use of magnets and can be removed to be displayed on its own. Polystone, artificial leather and textiles have been used to create a realistic sense of texture. The head features platinum silicone and prosthetics, while the beard and eyelashes have been created with the use of rooted hair technology, perfectly capturing Robert Pattinson's unique qualities."