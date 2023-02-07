The Batman Who Laughs is Back with New Beast Kingdom Exclusive The events of Dark Nights: Metal is never finished as a new collectible figure has arrived from Beast Kingdom right from the Dark Multiverse

Beast Kingdom has awakened the Dark Multiverse once again with their latest DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes release. The Batman Who Laughs is back with a new deluxe figure release taking fans back to Dark Nights: Metal. The figure is no laughing matter and will be limited to only 720 pieces, which is an impressive release for any DC Comics fan. Beast Kingdom has included not one but two Crows (evil Robins) as well, which brings the whole set together. From 20+ points of articulation, fabric outfits, and some sinister accessories, DC Comics fans are consumed by the dark. This is one hell of a figure, and a must-own piece for Dark Nights: Metal fans. The Batman Who Laughs will be a PX Previews exclusive, so fans can find it here as well as at their Local Comic Shop. Collectors can bring home this set for $199.99 and they are set to release in April 2023.

Enter the Dark Multiverse Once Again with Beast Kingdom

"From Beast Kingdom. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Enter a dark world unlike any other with Beast Kingdom as two of the main characters from the DC Multiverse join the highly articulated DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) line of figures! In Dark Knights Metal, both Batman and his sidekick Robin have been twisted by the Joker venom, becoming some of the most fearsome villains in the Dark Multiverse."

"Featuring between 20 and 26 points of articulation, The Batman Who Laughs comes to life in 1/9 scale wearing his signature spiked outfit made of imitation leather, and the Rabid Robins sport their classic red and green with a real metal chain! Each figure comes with a collection of two maniacal head sculpts and multiple replaceable hands, plus Batman's short-handled sickle and a special branded figure base with bracket. This PREVIEWS Exclusive set of the corrupted Caped Crusader and his minions is limited to only 720 pieces, so order now for a dynamic addition to your Dark Multiverse this Free Comic Book Day!"