The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms Join's Star Aces' Harryhausen Series

Star Ace Toys is back with some new additions for their Stop-Motion Monster statues for their Ray Harryhausen collection

This detailed collectible features the monster in its iconic lighthouse attack scene from the 1953 film.

Standing 7.9" tall, the statue highlights Harryhausen's legendary stop-motion creature design and artistry.

Pre-orders are now live for $187.99, with a Q2 2026 release date for Harryhausen monster collectors.

The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953) is a milestone creature feature and one of the most influential monster movies ever made. Animated by the legendary Ray Harryhausen, the Beast, also known as the Rhedosaurus, is a fictional dinosaur species that is awakened from Arctic ice after a nuclear test and begins a destructive journey down the North American coast toward New York City. Harryhausen's stop-motion work was groundbreaking: the Rhedosaurus wasn't just a monster, but given life through effects, unlike anything seen before. The Beast wasn't portrayed as evil, but rather as confused and deadly by nature.

The film features several iconic sequences, including the lighthouse attack, which Star Ace Toys now brings to life. Releasing as part of their incredible Harryhausen Stop-Motion Diorama Series, the Rhedosaurus is back and ready for action. Standing roughly 7.9" tall, this statue faithfully captures the monster from 20,000 Fathoms with textured skin, a terrifying head sculpt, and depicts it destroying the lighthouse. Movie monster collectors will surely not want to miss out on owning their very own Rhedosaurus, and pre-orders are live for $187.99 with a Q2 2026 release date.

Star Ace The Beast – 20,000 Fathoms Lighthouse Attack Diorama

"From the depths of the prehistoric seas and the brilliant mind of special effects maestro Ray Harryhausen, the terror that started it all returns! Star Ace is honored to present an incredibly detailed, hand-painted polyresin statue of the colossal Rhedosaurus in its most iconic scene: attacking a coastal lighthouse. This scaled masterpiece, standing approximately 20 cm tall, captures the raw power and stop-motion charm of the beast that forever changed movie history in 1953's The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms."

"Faithfully recreated from the original film, the Rhedosaurus is captured mid-rampage, its powerful body reared up on hind legs and destroying the lighthouse, which is split in two and ready to fall. Every scale, wrinkle, and terrifying tooth is rendered in stunning detail."

