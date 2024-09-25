Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Homelander, Prime 1 Studio, the boys

The Boys Arrive at Prime 1 Studio with Brand New Homelander Statue

The hit Amazon Prime series The Boys has arrived at Prime 1 Studio as they debut their newest statue featuring Homelander

Article Summary Prime 1 Studio reveals a highly detailed 1/4 scale Homelander statue from Amazon's hit series The Boys.

The statue features a fabric American flag cape, Vought-themed base, and a realistic likeness of Antony Starr.

Deluxe version includes LEDs for a light-up base and an extra portrait with sinister heat vision eyes.

Priced at $810-$910, pre-orders for the statue are live now, with a expected release date in July 2026.

Homelander is one of the central antagonists for the hit TV series The Boys on Amazon Prime. Unlike his comic book counterpart, he is one of the most terrifying and complex characters in modern television. Played by Antony Starr, Homelander is a patriotic superhero in the public eye who embodies the ideals of strength, heroism, and leadership that people look for in a hero. However, behind the scenes, he is deeply narcissistic, manipulative, and violent due to his being raised as a lab experiment for his childhood. He is the leader of The Seven, a corrupt team of superheroes managed by the Vought Corporation and after the last season, he has gained full control and is ready to make the world in his own image.

Prime 1 Studio has unveiled a brand new 1/4 scale statue coming in at 22" tall and will get a Standard and Deluxe release. Featuring elements right from The Boys series, Homelander's design comes right off the screen with a fabric American flag cape, incredible likeness, and is placed on a Vought-themed base. The Deluxe version adds LEDs to the statue, having the Voight base light up and giving him another portrait, showing off his sinister heat vision eyes. This statue is not cheap either and is priced at $810 or $910, depending on your version, and pre-orders are live with payment plans and a July 2026 release date.

Prime 1 Studio – The Boys Homelander (Deluxe Version)

"There is no God. I'm the only man in the sky." Bringing the light and darkness of a superhero to life in 1:4 scale. From Amazon Original's The Boys, a tale of corrupt superheroes and rebels who stand by their own sense of justice, comes Homelander in the Premium Masterline series! In collaboration with Blitzway, we've captured Homelander's complex appeal in 1:4 scale. The chosen pose shows him standing in a way that portrays a perfect hero, yet with an unsettling air."

"With his clean-cut short hair, arrogant and lonely gaze, and crooked smile that hides his true intentions, Homelander's head is crafted with precision using resin, a material perfect for detailed work. From the chiseled jawline to the texture of his skin, every contour and detail of this incredible Homelander collectible statue is carefully crafted to bring out the realism."

