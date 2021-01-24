The Boys Homelander MAFEX Figure Arrives With Deadly Power

The heroic and patriot Homelander from the hit television phenomenon The Boys finally arrives from Medicom. The upcoming MAFEX figure has been teased left, and right and now fans get the first look as pre-orders go live. Homelander is a true American hero but has a bit of a dark side, and it really shows with this MAFEX figure. The Boys figure stands roughly 6 inches tall and will have television like lines and a fabric cape. Homelander will get a nice variety of swappable parts with three different head sculpts with normal, smiling, and heat vision expressions.

This highly articulated figure is one of the first action figures to come out for The Boys since the series airs. Homelander is packed with great detail that can please and fan, and that fabric cape takes it to another level. From scene accurate detail to a great set of swappable heads, this The Boys collectible will be a must-have for fans. The Boys MAFEX No. 151 Homelander figure from Medicom is priced at $104.99. He is set to save the day in November 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be on the lookout for the upcoming Billy Butcher MAFEX figure also coming soon from Medicom.

"Homelander from the hit series The Boys is now a MAFEX figure! With a high level of detail and articulation, you can re-create almost any scene from the show, and with the included stand, you can have him soaring above the rest of your collection!"

Features

6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Highly articulated

From The Boys tv series

Features a real fabric cape

Includes 3 head sculpts for creating different scenes

Contents

Homelander figure

3 Head sculpts

Stand