The Catman Licks it Up with Iron Studios New KISS 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of delightful 1/10 Art Scale statues including The Catman from KISS hitting the stage

Tonight, Iron Studios wants to give it all to you as they debut a brand new statue featuring a member of KISS. That is right, The Catman is back as the third statue in the series has arrived and is ready to rock. In the darkness, there's so much this statue will want to do, and tonight, Iron Studios will want to lay it at your feet. This statue was made for KISS fans and captures the likeness of the band's original drummer, Peter Criss. The Catman is rocking out with his drum set that is beautifully sculpted, with the whole piece standing 8.5" tall. Unite Catman with the other members of KISS to really bring down your music collection. Peter Criss is priced at $239.99, he is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

KISS Fans Can Now Rockout with The Catman

"Established as the Catman character on the hard rock band KISS, Peter Criss is the original drummer of the group. Besides playing the drums, Criss also did the vocals of some of the most popular songs of the band, like Beth (co-written by him, the song got to #7 on the Billboard Hot 100), Black Diamond, Hard Luck Woman, Nothin' to Lose among others. With raised fists while holding his drumsticks, the feline band member gets ready to make his drums reverberate like thunder in the statue "Peter Criss a.k.a. The Catman – Kiss – Art Scale 1/10" by Iron Studios, with the looks inspired by the cover of the album Alive! from 1975, considered by many as one of the best live albums of all time!"

"With 30 Gold Records, more than 103 million albums sold worldwide, the band continues to perform in makeup, with the presence of Stanley and Simmons from the original formation. No other band used its image or marketing better, being adapted to the Marvel comics, where Criss' character, alongside the other band members of KISS, received superpowers from a wizard. The Catman in the comic books has great superhuman strength and agility and good fighting skills, which became even better with experience."

