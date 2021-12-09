The Dark Knight Trilogy Catwoman Gets New Figure from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is revisiting the iconic The Dark Knight Trilogy with another the Dark Knight Rises re-release. Selina Kyle is back as Catwoman once again from her 2012 debut, standing 11.5" tall and with 28 points of articulation. The figure is packed with detail featuring incredible likeness to Anne Hathaway, and a very nice diorama base from the Bane Encounter. Catwoman will come with swappable hands, a gun, a damaged bat cowl, and night vision goggles. The figure will be a perfect fit for the re-release The Dark Knight Rises Batman and Bat-cyle to help fans recreate iconic scenes. I wonder if a Hot Toys Bane re-release is next on the list, but in the meantime, fans can find Catwoman for $285 right here. She is set to release between January – March 2023, and be sure to check out Batman here and the Batpod here.

"I had to find a way to stop them trying to kill me." – Catwoman. In the last installment of Christopher Nolan's the Dark Knight trilogy, the masked terrorist Bane with ruthless plans for Gotham drives Batman out of his self-imposed exile. Trusted by Batman yet in league with Bane, Catwoman meets up the Caped Crusader in the subway tunnels and leads him to a trap resulting in Bane nearly killing the Dark Knight. To expand the collection based on The Dark Knight Trilogy movie, Hot Toys is excited to present one of the all-time favorite characters – Catwoman as 1/6th scale collectible figure."

"Beautifully crafted based on the screen appearance of Anne Hathaway as Catwoman/ Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Trilogy, the figure features a newly painted head sculpt with long straight real fabric hair implantation, intricately designed one-piece suit in black and high heel boots, a pair of goggles, highly-detailed weapon and accessories including a pistol, a damaged batman cowl, goggles and matching hands for poses. In addition, the figure comes with a city sewer diorama figure inspired by the scene when Catwoman leads Batman into Bane's trap. This incredible Catwoman figure is an absolute must-have for Batman fans!"