Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, the dark knight

The Dark Knight's Scarecrow Gets Jokerfied from McFarlane Toys

It is time to dive into the DC Multiverse again with McFarlane Toys latest Jokerized figures from The Dark Knight

Order Up! The Joker is back in the kitchen and cooking up some chaos with McFarlane Toys. A new Jokerized figure has arrived from the new The Dark Knight Trilogy wave with Scarecrow. Releasing as a Target Exclusive, the Scarecrow is back and has been dipped into "Joker's Special Sauce," twisting this villain's designs. This villain has fallen to Joker's artistic nature, featuring new make-up, a "Why So Serious?" quote on his chest, and green and purple designs. This release will include pieces to The Dark Knight Trilogy Build-A-Figure Bane, who will also get that Jokerized deco. Collectors who need more Joked figures in their lives can pre-order him right here for $24.99. Be sure also to check out the recently revealed Target Exclusive Jokerized Two-Face that Joker has also served up to finish your meal.

McFarlane Toys Jokerized Scarecrow (Target Exclusive)

"As a young child, Jonathan Crane was subjected to sick and twisted experiments on fear conducted by his own father. Emotionally scarred and mentally unstable from the ordeal, Crane spent his childhood living in fear until he made an important realization— if he could control fear, it would never again control him. Over time, this interest in fear become an obsession. Graduating from college with a doctorate in psychology and specialty in phobias, Jonathan began experimenting on others, subjecting them to a hallucinogenic fear toxin he developed that brought out their worst nightmares. Although Batman has developed a number of remedies to counteract these toxins, Crane is constantly improving upon his formula, creating more potent and deadlier versions."

Highlights

The Joker has taken over and made some enhancements to The Dark Knight Scarecrow

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of The Dark Knight Trilogy Build-a line will assemble Jokerized Bane

Scarecrow comes with alternate hands, Bane build-a figure arms and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!