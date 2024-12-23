Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The DC Comics Multiverse 2024 Highlights: Batman v Superman

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as we look back into 2024 and discuss some highlight DC Comics releases from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands DC Multiverse with new Batman v Superman action figures.

Iconic moments from Batman v Superman captured, including Knightmare Batman.

Platinum editions feature False God Superman and Kryptonite Spear.

A fabric cape enhances Superman in the new Superman vs. Doomsday set.

The DC Multiverse is constantly growing, and McFarlane Toys has done a great job so far. The roster of the Multiverse is already there, with a nice selection of heroes and villains from TV, comics, video games, and movies. Slowly but surely, McFarlane has been building up waves of Batman Cinematic villains after their sold-out Batmen 6-Pack Collection. We have seen everything from 1989 to their latest release, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. This film finally brought DC's two greatest heroes to the big screen for one impressive cinematic experience, which McFarlane brought to life.

Batman V Superman is one of the best DC Comics films around, and it set up so much, even if it did not go anywhere. McFarlane Toys has just recently hit shelves their new wave of figures, which was loaded with a nice set of figures with an updated live-action Wonder Woman, Knightmare Batman, Armored Batman, and even a Doomsday vs Superman 2-Pack. Each of these figures nicely captured iconic moments from the movie, like the Knightmare sequence, a dystopian vision of Earth ruled by Superman, corrupted after the death of Lois Lane. In this bleak future, Batman dons a rugged trench coat over his armor, leading a resistance against Superman's forces. A special Gold Label 2-Pack was also released, capturing just this with different versions of the Armored and Knightmare suits, and yes, it comes with guns.

Batman V Superman – Knight of Gotham Vs. Son of Krypton

I have yet to get my hands on the Superman vs. Doomsday set, but it finally gives the Man of Steel a fabric cape. The Doomsday creature is nicely crafted right off the screen in all its terrible detail, but it is a necessary part of the film and larger than Superman. McFarlane even crafted some Platinum Versions for the wave with the False God Superman statue figure as well as an Armored Batman, which came with a Kryptonite Spear and slightly tinted deco. Oddly enough, this is the only way to get your hands on the spear, as the standard version just comes with swappable hands. This was a wave of figures I was very surprised to see arrive in 2024, but surely a welcome one. A new era of DC is coming, and McFarlane will surely bring it to life, so stay tuned.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!