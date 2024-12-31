Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The DC Comics Multiverse 2024 Highlights: The Extended Bat-Family

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as we look back into 2024 and discuss some highlight DC Comics releases from McFarlane Toys

The DC Multiverse action figure line by McFarlane Toys is easily dominated by the one and only Batman. That is not a bad thing; Batman has dominated the DC landscape for years with some truly incredible stories that many heroes and villains have not accomplished. From Hush, The Dark Knight Returns, Killing Joke, and all of his cinematic debuts, his legacy is a true wonder. However, McFarlane has started to expand their DC Multiverse to the growing Bat Family, which has been an absolute treasure to collect in 2024. Some pretty great standard and Gold Label figures hit the shelve stash year, including Helena Bertinelli (Huntress), Cassandra Cain, and Tim Drake.

Helena Bertinelli was introduced in The Huntress #1 back in 1989, and she is a mafia heiress turned vigilante. She used her training and fierce resolve to clean up Gotham's underworld and teamed up with many members of the family to save the day. On the other hand, Cassandra Cain first appeared in Batman #567 in 1999 and is the daughter of assassins and a master martial artist. She was initially mute and trained to read only body language instead of speech, making her one of the most skilled fighters in the Bat-Family. She would gain the title of Batgirl in the years to come, making her a vital member of the team and a dedicated hero for the cause. Both of these figures flew off the shelves, introducing more females to McFalane's DC Multiverse roster and with fabric capes. Huntress even got swappable face plates and a DC Collector's Edition release with the opportunity of a Platinum Edition.

The Extended Bat-Family Continues to Grow

Lastly, Tim Drake, the third Robin, debuted in Batman #436 in 1989 and is a tech-savvy detective who deduced Batman and Robin's identity. He joined the fight after Jason Todd's death and is still one of the best Robin's to date. His DC Multiverse release was a surprise, getting a more modern depiction of the character from DC Comics and with a fabric cape. He only comes with swappable hands, and a bow staff would have been an easy accessory to include but not a deal breaker. Together, these heroes represent the adaptability and legacy of Batman's mission in a unique way. Each one captures different aspects of the mission, and it is nice to see more members faithfully coming to life right off the pages of DC Comics. Fans can find and collect all things DC Multiverse at McFarlane Toys Store right now as well as in-stores.

