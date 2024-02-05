Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dazzler, marvel, sideshow, x-men

The Disco Queen Dazzler Has Arrived at Sideshow with New Statue

Embrace your mutant power and sing your heart out with Sideshow Collectible as they debut their latest debut their new Dazzler statue

Article Summary Explore the new Sideshow Collectible Dazzler statue, standing at an impressive 31 inches tall.

Alison Blaire a.k.a. Dazzler returns with her mutant light powers and disco-inspired design.

Featuring stunning details: a silver jumpsuit, cosmic jewelry, and a sparkling disco ball base.

Available for pre-order at $735, the statue is set to illuminate collections in November 2024.

Alison Blaire emerged into the Marvel Comics world in 1980 with Uncanny X-Men #130. Dazzler was created as a collaboration between Marvel Comics and Casablanca Records, with the intention of capturing the disco fever of the era. Alison Blaire's mutant ability allowed her to convert sound vibrations into various forms of light, which only enhances her performances as a singer. Her character has easily grown past her disco roots but is still an iconic X-Men and A-Force member and continues to be a fan favorite. Sideshow Collectibles is putting Dazzler back into the spotlight with their latest Premium Format Figure release that comes in at a whopping 31" tall!

Get ready to add this psychedelic mutant to your Marvel Comics collection as Alison Blaire shines a light on the dance floor. Dazzler's signature Marvel Comics look is faithfully brought to life with blue eye make-up, silver jumpsuit, and cosmic jewelry. She is displayed on an interstellar disco ball with space elements nicely crafted as she skates on in like a shooting star. This is truly one groovy statue that any X-Men fans will not want to miss, and Dazzler collectors can expect to dish out $735 for this statue. Pre-orders and payment plans are offered right on Sideshow Collectibles, with the disco singer arriving in November 2024.

Marvel Comics Dazzler Premium Format Figure

"Sideshow presents the Dazzler Premium Format™ Figure, an exuberant Marvel collectible inspired by the X-Men's very own disco queen! The Dazzler Premium Format Figure measures 31.25" tall, 13.4" wide, and 16.15" deep as Alison Blaire elevates her musical performance with mutant abilities that allow her to convert sound into light. Stunning in psychedelic silver, Dazzler livens up the dance floor by using her powers to create a trail of cosmic color beneath her rockin' roller skates. She holds a hand mic above her like a beacon, its golden rays beaming almost as brightly as her feathery blonde hair and sparkling smile. Groovy!"

"This highly detailed, fully sculpted Dazzler Premium Format Figure presents the world-renowned super hero and singer at the height of her career. Dazzler wears bright blue eye makeup, silver and white jewelry, star-shaped earrings, and a sleeveless pearlescent bodysuit with flared legs while she gives this gig her all. The figure's base features a metallic disco ball as well as dark purple planetary elements inspired by the iconic Kirby Krackle."

