The Dog Alien Returns with Iron Studios New 1/10 Alien 3 Statue

A new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues are coming soon from Iron Studios including Ellen Ripley & Dog Alien

Alien 3 was one of the wildest and bleakest chapters in the franchise, as it strips away hope almost immediately. Set in the prison world of Fiorina 161, the film isolates Ellen Ripley among violent inmates who have embraced a new apocalyptic religion. The Xenomorph in this film is quite different from the previous one, as it comes from a dog rather than a human. This alters its appearance and abilities, making it faster and a new threat for Ellen Ripley to take on. Despite Alien 3's lack of popularity, the dog alien has become a fan-favorite Xenomorph, and Iron Studios is bringing them to life with a. new 1/10 Art Scale statue.

Coming to life right off the screen of Alien 3, this new Ellen Ripley & Dog Alien 1/10 statue comes in at 9" tall. This hand-painted statue captures the intense moment when Ripley faces the deadly creature. From the horrifying details on the Xenomorph to the expression of Ripley, Iron Studios did not hold back on this beautiful piece. Collectors can return to Fiorina 161 once again for $299.99 as pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store with a December 2026 release.

Ellen Ripley & Dog Alien – Alien 3 – Iron Studios

"Ellen Ripley is the protagonist of the Alien franchise, portrayed by Sigourney Weaver. Recognized as one of the most iconic female characters in science fiction and horror cinema, Ripley stands out for her courage, intelligence, and survival instinct in the face of the deadly threat posed by the Xenomorphs. Throughout the saga, she repeatedly confronts the alien creatures, becoming a symbol of resistance against cosmic terror."

"Her firm demeanor, strategic capability, and unwavering determination transformed the character into a reference for strength and protagonism in film. The Dog Alien, also known as the Runner Alien, appears in Alien 3, emerging from a quadruped host. With agile movements and even more aggressive behavior, this variation of the Xenomorph features a distinctive posture and terrifying appearance, reinforcing the franchise's dark atmosphere."

