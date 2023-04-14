The Emperor's Royal Guard Arrives at Hasbro for Star Wars: ROTJ Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including the return of the Royal Guard

A new set of 40th Anniversary Star Wars: Return of the Jedi figures are on the way from Hasbro. SWCE 2023 showcased plenty of new figures arriving later this year, and a lot of focus was on Return of the Jedi. We have covered some of the other figures with the Death Star II version of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker as well as a brand new R2-D2. Another figure is also on the way as the Emperor's Royal Guard has arrived and is ready for guard duty. This deadly guard comes to life once again with a fabric cloak, blaster, and spear. The cloak is remove,able and he will come in a new card back Return of the Jedi packaging for The Black Series. Star Wars fans will want to snag up a couple of these to protect their Emperor and collection. The Royal Guard is set to arrive alongside the rest of the 40th Anniversary figures in November for $24.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, and the rest of the wave can be found right here.

The Emperor Summons His Royal Guard to Hasbro

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the saga with 6-inch action figures from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. The Black Series includes action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with figures from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging! This collectible 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like an Emperor's Royal Guard from Return of the Jedi, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure and accessory.

