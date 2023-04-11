R2-D2 Gets An Upgraded Star Wars: The Black Series Figure from Hasbro Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including a brand new The Black Series R2-D2

The 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is here, and Hasbro is celebrating with some new figures. Just like previous celebration events, some rereleases are on the way for The Black Series featuring some new card back packaging. Some of these new releases do bring something new to the table, one of which is the brand new Return of the Jedi R2-D2 figure. This R2-D2 takes fans all the way back to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace featuring his extendable neck feature. This odd feature is rarely used but was specifically customized for a Naboo N-1 Starfighter, allowing for the R2 unit to become one with the ship. This modification has never been referred to since, but it is an excellent deep cut for Hasbro to integrate for a Star Wars anniversary figure. This R2-D2 also comes with a nice variety of tools that Star Wars fans will not want to miss. R2 is set for a Fall 2023 release, he is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders arrive today (April 11, 2023) at 1 PM EST here and at most retailers.

R2-D2 Gets An Upgrade with New Star Wars Figure

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARTOO-DETOO (R2D2) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this THE BLACK SERIES ARTOO-DETOO (R2D2) figure, featuring classic design and packaging! This premium 6-inch Artoo-Detoo (R2D2) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI."

"Fans can display this figure which features premium detail, multiple points of articulation and periscope, antenna and arm accessories, in their collections. Includes figure and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."