Luke Skywalker Becomes a Jedi Knight with Hasbro's Latest Figure Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including the return of Luke from ROTJ

The 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is upon us, and that means new collectibles are here. Hasbro is back with another commemorative program celebrating the film's legacy with new Star Wars: The Black Series figures. These releases usually feature figures that we have already seen before, with some new 6" card back packaging paying homage to the line's iconic Kenner era. Luke Skywalker is back and joining this new Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary line. Luke has become a Jedi Knight in Return of the Jedi, and Hasbro captures his knighthood with an impressive sculpt and appearances from the film.

Star Wars fans have seen a lot of Luke figures lately for the Black Series with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. This one features similar elements to other releases but interesting enough does not have a cloak seemingly featuring his appearance on the Death Star II. Another unique feature that Hasbro did use is a swappable chest piece, showing off his different style for the outfits that Luke wore throughout the film. The Star Wars Black Series 40th Anniversary Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker is priced at $24.99, is set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Jedi Lukę Skywalker Debuts with New Anniversary Figure

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT) figure, featuring classic design and packaging!"

"This premium 6-inch Luke Skywalker figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. Fans can display this figure which features premium detail, multiple points of articulation and Lightsaber accessory, in their collections. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."