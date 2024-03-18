Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

The Empire Grows as the Star Wars TVC Stormtrooper Figure Returns

Return to the Era of the Empire as Hasbro is back with a new set of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection that are strong with the dark side

Article Summary Hasbro revives Star Wars Vintage Collection with classic Stormtrooper figures.

Authentic A New Hope Stormtrooper design with premium articulation and details.

Reinforce your Empire with figures in iconic Kenner packaging, pre-orders open.

Own a piece of the saga: Stormtroopers available Summer 2024 at $16.99 each.

Get ready to blast off to a galaxy far, far away with the return of everyone's favorite white-armored soldiers, the Stormtroopers! The Empire needs reinforcements, and Hasbro is here to deliver as they are bringing back their popular Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure. The Stormtroopers are the Empire's greatest weapon and are fighting to help spread control and order across the galaxy. Fans love to collect Stormtroopers, and now these slick figures return and in their iconic A New Hope packaging that pays homage to the iconic Kenner packaging. Each figure features premium articulation and authentic detailing, with their sleek armor and blaster rifles at the ready. Just like previous releases, each trooper comes with a blaster and will be featured in their classic all-white armor. These Stormtroopers are prepared to enforce the will of the Galactic Empire and are in force, as pre-orders are live for $16.99 and are set for a July 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live online, so be sure to check out the A New Hope Darth Vader figure, which is also coming soon.

The Empire Orders More Stormtroopers from Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2024). Donning sleek white armor, stormtroopers are elite shock troopers fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to sway from the Imperial cause. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER figure (VC #231) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and entertainment-inspired blaster accessory."

