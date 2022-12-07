The First Hasbro Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Figure Has Arrived

Something has awakened, and it looks like our favorite Autobots are back and ready to fight. It was not long ago that the world was greeted with the first trailer for the next live-action Transformers film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The legendary Beast Wars story is getting a live-action debut, and it looks like many fans are truly excited. Hasbro is already jumping on the collectibles for the film as they debut their first set of Studio Series figures. Driving on in first and featuring a brand new look, Bumblebee has arrived to no surprise to anyone. The Transformers Studio Series Deluxe 100 Bumblebee comes in at 4.5" tall and showcases his new Chevrolet Camaro design. He will convert from car to bot mode in 23 steps and comes with his Stinger Blaster and arm blade. This Bumblebee looks pretty similar to the rest of the live-action versions, but if you need a Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Bee, then look no further. This Studio Series figure is priced at $24.99, he is set for an April 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe 100 Bumblebee

Includes figure, 2 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES DELUXE CLASS: These 4.5-inch collectible action figures inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

4.5-INCH SCALE BUMBLEBEE: Transformers Studio Series 100 Bumblebee action figure for boys and girls is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

2 ICONIC MODES: This Transformers toy for 8 year old boys and girls features classic conversion between robot and Chevrolet Camaro modes in 23 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with Stinger Blaster and arm blade accessories that attach to the Bumblebee figure in both modes

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays Bumblebee figure in the Volcano Showdown scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style

