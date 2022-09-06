The Flash Embraces the Speed Metal with New McFarlane Toys Figure

McFarlane Toys is giving The Flash a lot of attention lately with a new Page Punchers line and now a Build-A-Figure wave. Coming out of Dark Nights Death Metal: Speed Metal One-Shot, the Flash family are together again and running for their lives. They aim to stop the rise of The Darkest Knight, but his army of undead speedsters could halt them in their tracks. The corrupted Speed Force has altered our speedster's outfits, like giving Barry Allen a slick new Black Flash suit. This red and black suit fuels the heavy metal design of the comic, and McFarlane Toys brings him to life. The design is the biggest seller here, with a torn classic suit depicted on his arms, changing up the classic design of the Scarlet Speedster. Red lighting attachment pieces are included, and collecting all four figures in the wave will build you a deadly foe. Pre-orders for DC Comics Speed Metal The Flash are live right here for $24.99 with an October 2022 release.

"In a freak lab accident, forensic scientist Barry Allen™was struck by lightning and doused with chemicals, which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force. Now he uses these powers to defend his hometown of Central City™—and the rest of the world—from the forces of evil as The Flash™! The Fastest Man Alive can run up the sides of buildings, across oceans, and around the world at light speed. He can also vibrate his molecules to phase through solid objects!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Speed Metal Build-a line will assemble The Darkest Knight

Barry Allen is based on his look in Dark Nights Death Metal: Speed Metal

Barry Allen comes with 6 attachable speed force lightning pieces, Darkest Knight build-a figure arms and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures