The Flash Get New MAFEX Release from Zack Snyder's Justice League

Medicom is expanding their ever-growing MAFEX catalog once again with a new figure as The Flash is racing on into action

Well, this is an interesting release as Medicom is taking collectors back to the dead DC Extended Universe with a new MAFEX release. Set into the Speed Force once again as the Flash is racing into action with a. brand new figure. This version comes to life from Zack Snyder's Justice League, the ultimate cut of the Justice League film that should have taken the franchise to new heights. However, the studio could not capture that Marvel Studios magic and now here we are. Who knows when more collectibles from this era of the DC Comics films will return, so it is nice to see this version of the Flash make a comeback once more.

Barry Allen is back as the Scarlet Speedster with a new 6.3" tall figure that shows off his slick armored suit. As for accessories, Medicom did include quite a bit with three different head sculpts with two masked and a nice Barry Allen sculpt that features the likeness to Ezra Miller. Of course, some swappable hands will be included, along with tons of electricity attachments to show off his speed in action. If you love Zack Snyder's Justice League or just love the live-action DCEU Flash, then look no further. Collectors can find pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites like Big Bad Toy Store for a mighty $104.99 and a March 2025 release.

Zack Snyder's Justice League MAFEX No.243 The Flash

"The Flash, as he appeared in the Justice League movie, speeds into Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup! This Flash action figure stands just over 6 inches tall, and includes 3 different head sculpts and multiple pairs of hands."

Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Justice League movie

Part of the MAFEX action figure line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Several interchangeable parts

Contents

The Flash figure

3 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

9 Speed Force effects

Batarang

Figure stand

