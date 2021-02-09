Black Canary Sings Her Song With New Prime 1 Studio Statue

Black Canary hasn't really ever had her own time to shine outside of the walls of Green Arrow comics. She has had multiple on-screen debuts though with Arrow and Birds of Prey which both were very well done. However, Prime 1 Studio is taking us back to her original DC Comics roots as they announce their new Museum Masterline Black Canary statue. Standing 27 tall, the Canary is shown in her classic costume with a denim jacket, leather bodysuit, and fishnets. She will have a variety of swappable parts with four different handpieces allowing fans to adjust her position to one that fits their collection.

That not all either as Prime 1 Studio is also offering an exclusive edition that features a secondary swappable head sculpt. This head shows off the Black Canary with her mask on and it will also go great will the bonus microphone stand swappable hand that is included as a bonus. Both of these statues are packed with amazing detail and a variety of interchangeable parts that will be amiss have collectible for any fan. You can check out pictures and details on both Black Canary statues below and pre-orders for both will be found here when live.

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to the Museum Masterline Series: The 1/3 Scale MMDC-49: Black Canary from DC Comics! Dinah Laurel Lance is a born and bred crimefighter. At an early age, she embarked on a rigorous training program, following in her mother's footsteps to become the new Black Canary. Black Canary is a prodigious hand-to-hand combatant and prolific martial artist who has gone toe-to-toe with Batman. However, her ace-in-the-hole is her metahuman ultrasonic attack: The Canary Cry, which deals tremendous damage to anyone who hears it!"

"Our powerful Black Canary statue stands ready for a fight at 27 inches tall. Her portrait has been sculpted with the highest attention to detail, creating a focal point that is impossible to resist. Black Canary dons her classic costume complete with her denim jacket and leather bodysuit, both texturally sculpted to be as faithful to the materials as possible. The statue features real fishnet stockings which add stunning realism to the piece.

Black Canary comes with a compact, themed base (complete with an admiring canary) which serves as a fitting pedestal honoring her street-level superhero history. Choose any of the four (4) swappable left hands or switch heads with the swappable masked portrait to change the energy of the action! And as a bonus, switch to a microphone stand-wielding right hand for added intimidation! We at Prime 1 Studio have worked very hard to make this the most eye-catching DC Superhero to date!