Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

The Kingpin Returns with New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends

Get ready to swing through the city in style as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Unveiling the new Marvel Legends Kingpin figure inspired by Spider-Man 2's Gamerverse universe.

This 6-inch figure features swappable heads, hands, and an iconic cane for diverse display options.

Kingpin's return marks a thrilling addition to the Marvel Legends collection with superb articulation.

Set to release exclusively on Amazon in Summer 2025; pre-orders start March 27 at 1 PM EST.

In the PlayStation-exclusive video game Marvel's Spider-Man from 2018, Wilson Fisk, also known as The Kingpin, kicks off the game with a bang. At the game's start, Fisk is arrested after a high-intensity battle with NYPD and Spider-Man, ending his reign over New York's criminal underworld. However, his downfall creates a power vacuum, leading to the rise of new threats, including Martin Li, aka Mister Negative, and the Inner Demons. The Kingpin is now back as Hasbro has unveiled a new wave of Marvel Legends Gamerverse figures from Marvel's Spider-Man. A new mighty Wilson Fisk is suited in black this time and will surely tower over the heroes of New York City with this impressive figure.

Inspired by his appearance in the game, Fisk will come with two swappable heads, along with a pair of hands and a cane. This deadly figure will surely help build up your Marvel Legends criminal underworld and will be a great figure to display with the other Gamerverse Spider-Man action figures. Hasbro is making this Gamerverse Kingpin an Amazon exclusive and is priced at only $39.99 with a Summer 2025 release date. Pre-orders are set to arrive on March 27 at 1 PM EST on Amazon, with other figures in the wave dropping on February 27 on Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Gamerverse Marvel's Spider-Man Kingpin

"When the feared Kingpin, who controls Marvel's New York City's organized crime families, is incriminated by Spider-Man, a mysterious new menace comes to power. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Kingpin action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in the Marvel's Spider-Man video game."

"The Kingpin figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, alternate hands, and cane. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability). "

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!